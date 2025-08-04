'The colours of the earth' exhibition in Mijas pushes the boundaries of traditional ceramics

Artist Jessica Persson and the tourism councillor at the launch of the exhibition.

The Mijas Pueblo tourist office is currently hosting the exhibition ‘the colours of the earth’ by multidisciplinary artist Jessica Persson, which can be viewed until 29 August. The exhibition showcases works that reflect the transformation of earth, fire and ash into sculptural forms. Using materials found in the local landscape, such as stones, bones and wood from different trees, Persson creates pieces that push the boundaries of traditional ceramics.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained that this type of initiative strengthens Mijas’s cultural appeal as a leading tourist destination.

“It’s not just about displaying art, but about generating experiences that add value to the Mijas brand. Exhibitions like this help us stand out on the Costa del Sol by offering visitors more than just sun and beaches. It is a meeting with creativity and nature through art,” he said.

Jerez also highlighted the international profile that comes with hosting renowned artists: “The fact that creators from different countries want to exhibit here shows that Mijas is an open, interesting place with the capacity to attract talent. Every exhibition connects us with new perspectives and enriches our identity as a modern and culturally vibrant town.”

For her part, the Mijas-based artist, who holds a degree in ceramics from the San Telmo school of art in Malaga, explained the meaning behind her work.

“The tones I use come from the earth and the coast — amber and sienna hues that I integrate into my pieces. I work directly in the field, sometimes leaving the artworks outdoors so they absorb the spirit of their surroundings. I don’t use conventional tools, only my hands and materials found in nature,” she said.

Persson added that her goal is to encourage the public to reconnect with the slower rhythm of the natural world:

“We live in a world that moves too fast. With my work, I want to invite people to pause, reconnect with nature, and listen to it. If my pieces help people to feel that, then the goal has been achieved.”

The exhibition can be viewed Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, and weekends from 10am to 2pm.