Collegium Musicum during a performance in Marbella earlier this year. SUR
Music

Mijas-based choir and orchestra tunes up for new season

Collegium Musicum is appealing for new singers and instrumentalists to join them as they prepare for their Christmas concerts on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 28 August 2025, 16:10

Following its summer break, the Collegium Musicum choir and orchestra begin rehearsals in September to prepare for their Christmas concerts on the Costa del Sol. This year’s programme will include Joy Has Dawned – a sequence of carols – alongside Vivaldi’s Winter and Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasia, with violinist Geoffrey Silver as guest soloist.

The organisation is appealing for new singers and instrumentalists and those interested should attend the rehearsal sessions, which are held every Tuesday evening at the Danish church in Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa.

Secretary Driekje Voorhoeve said, “Collegium Musicum is more than just music – it’s a welcoming community of singers and instrumentalists from around the world. The choir and orchestra are always delighted to welcome new members, so whether you sing or play an instrument, why not come along and try a rehearsal?”

