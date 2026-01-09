'Terrific community effort' during La Cala de Mijas Lions' festive aid campaign

The Lions and their supporters with some of the donations collected for the needy.

La Cala de Mijas Lions stepped up their aid campaign throughout December with “a terrific community effort” to ensure that those in vulnerable situations could enjoy the festive season. The club’s seasonal fundraising efforts had the support of Bridges Bar (Riviera), La Salacia restaurant, the Miraflores ladies golfers and members of Miraflores tennis club, Marbella Golf and Country Club, the Queen Bees Knitting Group, ALDI supermarkets and Ibex insurance.

Along with the collaboration of Caritas, the Lions provided food, toys and other festive treats to 51 underprivileged families in the area.

Members of the association and staff from Ibex insurance also came to the rescue of a family rendered homeless due to a fire in their property over Christmas, providing them with clothing, household and hygiene items and other necessities.

Finally, on 5 January, the Lions presented a defibrillator to bar Snack Attack, which, according to the organisers, Gerry and Jenny Hannam, is “a much-needed device for emergency care against cardiac arrest”.

“We have been busily doing what we do best throughout the year - helping those in need. Grateful thanks to everybody who has supported us: we cannot do without you,” Lion Anne Bowles said.