Ten people subject to court-issued warrants arrested in Mijas

Mijas Local Police have arrested a total of ten people over the last two weeks who were subject to court-issued arrest warrants. The police operations took place in various parts of the municipality, including Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas and La Cala de Mijas, and relate to court cases involving damage, violence, fraud, theft, offences against road safety, prison committal orders and deportation orders.

“These arrests are the result of the constant work, professionalism and coordination between our Local Police and other security forces, which allows us to act effectively and ensure the peace of mind of our residents,” security councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said.

In all cases, the detainees were taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Mijas to be placed at the disposal of the courts.

“Security is our priority and we will continue to strengthen the police presence across all areas of Mijas to prevent crime and ensure the safety of both Mijas residents and visitors,” Cuevas added.