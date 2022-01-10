Survey shows Fuengirola water rates are lowest According to a study prepared by the town hall, Fuengirola residents pay on average 5.70 euros less, per quarter, with respect to residents living in neighbouring municipalities

Fuengirola has the lowest price of domestic water of the surrounding municipalities, according to a study prepared by the town hall, which has taken as a reference the public rates of supply and sanitation that appeared in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP).

The findings were based on the average consumption, which, according to the National Institute of Statistics, is between 12 and 16 cubic metres per person per day for families of three or four members.

The study shows that Fuengirola residents pay on average 5.70 euros less per quarter with respect to residents living in bordering municipalities. This is, according to the mayor of the town, Ana Mula, because the supply rate has been frozen for nine years, and the sanitation rate for 20 years. She also announced that there was “no increase planned for the next few years”.

The study also addressed the rates for shops, offices and businesses, where consumption rates were also found to be lower.

“This downward difference in the price of water is even more relevant if we take into account that Fuengirola does not draw water from wells or boreholes. We buy 100 per cent of our water, and this makes it environmentally sustainable,” the mayor said.