Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses

In partnership with their sponsor Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola, the Mi Moana beach clean-up organisation will now be accepting donations of old or unwanted spectacles in a collection box at their events on the Costa del Sol.

These glasses are then donated to the La Cala Lions Club as part of their Recycle for Sight Programme and sent to people who need them the most. After the glasses are donated, they are sent to the Lions Club’s recycling plant in Alicante to be graded according to prescription strength, cleaned and boxed for distribution.

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola has been collecting glasses instore since 2007 and last year they donated 1,800 pairs of glasses to the La Cala Lions. The demand for glasses is growing, so they wanted to find a way to make it easier for people to donate their old glasses. Thanks to their longstanding sponsorship of the environmental charity Mi Moana, the opportunity to offer a collection point at their events was discussed and which will be launched at their next beach clean-up event on 25 May.

Next Costa del Sol event

The Mi Moana team will be holding their next event at the Fuengirola T-Pier, on Saturday 25 May from 11am to 1pm. Collecting rubbish from beaches, which may otherwise end up in the ocean, is a great way to remove plastics from our environment and start making a positive difference to the world’s plastic problems. Mi Moana is calling on as many people as possible to take part in this beach clean.

David Bradshaw said: "Donating your old spectacles might not feel like much, but thanks to the Lions Clubs’ great work, they can really change lives in areas where people desperately need access to glasses. This not only gives the gift of sight to someone who doesn’t normally have access to eye care, but also is a great way to recycle and ensure your glasses don’t end up in the bin or landfill. That’s why we have the support of the environmental charity MiMoana, who will be collecting glasses at their next beach clean-up".

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located on Avenida Ramόn Y Cajal 6 (near the bus station) and you can drop off donations of old glasses during opening hours. Visit specsavers.es to check location and opening times, or make an appointment for a free eye test.

To find out more about MiMoana and their upcoming beach clean-up events you can visit mimoana.org.