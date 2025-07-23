Soroptimist International ramps up support for Mijas food banks

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 09:05 Compartir

In light of recent changes in European Union support, Soroptimist International Costa del Sol has ramped up its support for needy families in the Mijas area through more contributions to the local food banks. Having supported Mijas food banks for more than a decade, particularly during the holiday season, Sorpotimist is expanding its reach this summer to address more urgent and ongoing needs. The organisation has recently donated basic food supplies valued at 2,000 euros, which included essential items such as milk, oil and canned and dried food, among other things.

The supplies will be distributed by the Mijas food bank maintained by the local branch of the Red Cross, and the Asociación Nueva Cultura del Desarrollo Tzoani (NCD), which is located in Las Lagunas.

The organisation said that it recognises the growing responsibility shared by businesses and community groups to stand together in support of vulnerable families, particularly those with children.

“When you are worried about how to provide food for your family you can’t put your energy into getting your life back on track. This donation is not just about providing food; it’s about sending a message of solidarity and hope to every family in our community,” said president Daphne Theunissen.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is part of a global NGO of over 65.000 women in 122 countries, committed to empowering, educating and helping women and children across the world.