Fuengirola town hall to install smoke detectors in the homes of elderly people who live alone The fire prevention devices are available to all senior citizens who are part of the municipal programmes developed in conjunction with the Harena Foundation

As part of its fire prevention campaign, Fuengirola town hall has pledged to install smoke detectors in the homes of elderly people in the municipality who live alone.

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who pointed out that the detectors are available to all senior citizens who are part of the municipal programmes developed in conjunction with the Harena Foundation. These include projects to combat loneliness, such as the home help service, digital telecare and joint volunteer programs.

The mayor explained that the detectors, which can be requested from the Social Welfare department, can be easily installed, although volunteers from the fire brigade or the Civil Protection services will install the device in the homes of those people who need assistance with the task.

“We have followed the guidelines of the fire department be reinforcing the safety of these people by installing smoke detectors in their homes that warn of the presence of fire in its initial phase. This will allow them to act in time to prevent a possible fire,” Mula said.

The Calypso-II detector is equipped with a sensor that is activated when detecting the presence of smoke or flames. The device is also easy to neutralise if it is activated by smoke from a cigarette or a kitchen appliance like a toaster.