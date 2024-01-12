Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
Traditions

Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas

The festival, which dates back to the 15th century, is associated with religious rites that include the blessing of animals, and the strange ritual of throwing stones at the saint

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mjas

Friday, 12 January 2024, 09:59

Compartir

Mijas will celebrate one of its oldest and most deeply rooted festivities on Wednesday 17 January, the San Anton festival, a unique event that dates back to the 15th century.

The event begins at midday at the shrine of San Antón in Osunillas, where the parish priest of Mijas Pueblo will officiate mass in honour of the saint, the patron of animals.

The festival, which includes the tasting of typical food, is associated with religious rites that include the blessing of animals, mainly those used for agricultural work, such as horses, donkeys, or oxen, although today many people bring domestic animals.

The festivities will include the ‘baile de la rueda’ (dance of the wheel), and the strange ritual of throwing stones at the saint. According to tradition, unmarried women came to ask San Antón for help in finding a fiancée. This involved throwing three small stones at the image, and, if they hit the saint’s crotch, their wish would come true.

Festivals and traditions councillor Silvia Marín said, “The festivity of San Antón is one of Mijas Pueblo’s most deeply-rooted events, and the involvement and participation of the residents is essential for it to continue.”

It is believed that the tradition of blessing animals comes from the time when Saint Anton discovered wisdom by observing animals and divine love through nature.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  5. 5 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad