Gibraltar Rugby accepted as a full member of Rugby Europe

Historic vote follows lengthy application process and legal action

SUR in English

Friday, 12 December 2025, 09:37

Gibraltar Rugby has been accepted as a full member of Rugby Europe following a vote at the organisation's Congress held in Alicante, Spain today.

The decision, taken on Friday, 5 December, marks the end of a long and protracted application process that included legal recourse. Gibraltar will now benefit from new relationships with Rugby Europe and its member nations, while also taking on membership responsibilities.

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon expressed his delight at the news, noting it was the second consecutive weekend that a local association had been accepted into an international governing body.

"Gibraltar Rugby must be congratulated not only for this successful bid but also for their perseverance and sustained efforts," Minister Bruzon said. "They have been knocked back several times in what has been a long and arduous process but their persistent efforts have reaped the deserved rewards."

The Minister extended congratulations to Chad Thomson, Stephen Payas and the entire rugby community, including all those who contributed to the outcome. He also acknowledged the assistance provided by Attorney General Michael Llamas and his team at the Government Law Offices throughout the process.

The Government particularly recognised the pivotal role played by Maurice Stagnetto, whose many years of dedicated work were instrumental in achieving this milestone.

"A fantastic day for Gibraltar Rugby," Minister Bruzon concluded.

