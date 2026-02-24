Sir Mo Farah to visit Gibraltar ahead of 2026 literary festival

SUR in English Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 10:07 Share

Sir Mo Farah will visit Gibraltar in April 2026 as part of a prelude programme to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

Gibraltar Cultural Services confirmed that the Olympic legend will headline a series of events in the lead-up to the 2026 festival. Sir Mo will appear in Gibraltar in his dual capacity as both Olympian and author, having published his autobiography and a popular children’s book series.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said he was pleased to confirm Sir Mo’s participation, highlighting his work as a writer alongside his sporting achievements.

A number of activities are being planned for the weekend beginning Friday 17 April. The programme will open with an exclusive ‘In Conversation With’ Sir Mo Farah event at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. On Saturday morning, a charity ‘Round the Rock’ run will take place, with all proceeds donated to charity.

Organisers of the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival said preparations are already under way, with a range of fringe events planned to build on the success of previous editions and to expand the festival week.

Sir Mo Farah, CBE, is one of Britain’s most decorated athletes, having won multiple Olympic, World and European gold medals. He achieved the rare ‘double double’ by claiming gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He also holds numerous European and British records, as well as the world best distance for the One Hour Run. He was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

Beyond sport, Sir Mo is widely involved in philanthropic work. He is a Save the Children Ambassador and the first global Goodwill Ambassador of the International Organisation for Migration. In early 2024, he became National School Sport Champion for the Youth Sport Trust, launching ‘Mo’s Mission’ to encourage young people to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

In January 2025, Sir Mo also announced his YouTube series ‘Run with Mo’, which features conversations with celebrities while running, covering topics ranging from careers and fitness to everyday life.

His publications include the autobiography Twin Ambitions and the children’s book series Go Mo Go.

Tickets for both the talk and the charity run will be available from www.buytickets.gi

Further details to be released shortly.