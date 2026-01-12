A shoot-out, a car crash and hashish hidden in a refuse container: the story of a botched drug theft in Mijas

Mijas Local Police have carried out an operation resulting in the arrest of two individuals, the seizure of approximately 75 kilos of hashish and the recovery of a handgun.

At four o'clock on Saturday afternoon residents in El Faro in Mijas alerted the emergency services to a shooting incident that had left one person with a gunshot wound and an accident involving several cars.

Several Local Police officers were dispatched to the scene. After a chase on foot through a valley, officers managed to arrest two of the suspects. They also seized a gun from one of the vehicles and 75 kilos of hashish, hidden in a refuse container. The events are suspected to be the failed attempt by one criminal gang to steal drugs from another. The case is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

The first episode of this confrontation between rival gangs was, allegedly, the robbery of the vehicle driven by the individual who suffered the gunshot wound. According to the different sources consulted by this newspaper, the injured man, 24, was shot in the face, near the mouth, and was taken by the emergency services to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

This was followed by an accident involving several cars, one of which even overturned into a ravine. Five Local Police patrols (around a dozen officers) arrived at the scene, and learned from witnesses that those involved in the accident were armed and had fled the scene in a hurry.

Some of the officers went on foot into a ravine, where they found one of the suspects hiding in the bushes. Officers found another of the suspects in a street parallel to the spot where the events had taken place. Both were unarmed and were arrested for their alleged responsibility in the crimes of robbery with violence, attempted murder and crimes against public health, according to municipal sources.

Later that evening officers they found a firearm in one of the vehicles involved in the accident and more than fifty bundles of hashish, weighing 75 kilos in one of the containers in the area.

The Guardia Civil in Malaga have confirmed that it is a matter related to drug trafficking and that an investigation is under way to fully clarify the events.