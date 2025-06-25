Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Shooting inside house in Mijas leaves little girl injured

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation into the latest firearms incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:35

A shooting at a house in Mijas on Monday, 23 June, left several people injured, including a young girl.

The incident happened around 4.10am in the Las Lagunas neighbourhood. Several shots startled local residents, who alerted the emergency services. One of the neighbours said that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.

According to sources, more people, besides the little girl, were injured, but the exact number is not known at the moment.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and identify the perpetrators.

