Shooting inside house in Mijas leaves little girl injured

A shooting at a house in Mijas on Monday, 23 June, left several people injured, including a young girl.

The incident happened around 4.10am in the Las Lagunas neighbourhood. Several shots startled local residents, who alerted the emergency services. One of the neighbours said that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.

According to sources, more people, besides the little girl, were injured, but the exact number is not known at the moment.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and identify the perpetrators.