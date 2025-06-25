Shooting inside house in Mijas leaves little girl injured
The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation into the latest firearms incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning
Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:35
A shooting at a house in Mijas on Monday, 23 June, left several people injured, including a young girl.
The incident happened around 4.10am in the Las Lagunas neighbourhood. Several shots startled local residents, who alerted the emergency services. One of the neighbours said that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.
According to sources, more people, besides the little girl, were injured, but the exact number is not known at the moment.
The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and identify the perpetrators.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.