Woman denounces ex-partner in Fuengirola for breaking restraining order and ends up arrested for making up story

The National Police in Fuengirola have arrested a woman for false denunciation. According to sources, in early January, the 40-year-old suspect filed a false complaint against her ex-partner, 64, whom she blamed for threatening her and breaking a restraining order, when, in reality, he had been detained and held at the police station.

The woman went to the police station and reported a double episode of gender-based violence. She told the police that, at 8pm on 2 January, her ex-partner had broken a restraining order and tried to bribe her, offering her money to withdraw a complaint for ill-treatment. A few hours later, at 1.30am the following day, she called the emergency services and reported another breach of the restraining order, in addition to threats from her ex-partner.

This activated the National Police who met with the woman to ask her more questions. She told them that she wanted to file a complaint and the police took her to the station.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, the police found that the accused had been in the police cells since 12pm on 2 January. He had been arrested for another complaint for domestic violence that had taken place a few days earlier, also filed by the 40-year-old woman.

Finally, the woman was arrested for the crime of false denunciation. Both parties were taken to court on the morning of 3 January.