Seven things not to miss when you visit to Mijas this summer

Mijas is a picturesque village that has become a low-key version of the Tower of Babel, with well-kept beaches and panoramic views among some of the attractions that the town offers all year round.

From the mountain range, where you can enjoy a unique view of the town, to the coast, there are many options for what to do during your visit there this summer.

AquaMijas A refreshing and fun day on the slides

In the centre of La Laguna de Mijas is one of the three water parks in the province of Malaga. After decades of experience and constant renovations, today it is one of the best offers in the Costa del Sol.

The water park, designed for all ages, has a dozen attractions: from an area for small children to the dizzying Kamikaze, suitable only for the most daring.

La Cala de Mijas A great nightlife atmosphere around the Torreón

It is an urban centre with its own identity, which changes from day to night. La Cala de Mijas has excellent beaches and a lively, vibrant promenade, where you can visit and shop from a variety of stalls and restaurants. La Butibamba, for example, offers an excellent pork loin speciality.

A good suggestion is to look for a place close to the historic Torreón de la Cala watchtower - an emblem of this coastal town.

Coastal path Footpaths, viewpoints and intertidal pools

You should definitely take a stroll along the Mijas stretch of the Malaga coastal path, either early in the morning or late in the evening. We say 'stretch', but it actually covers almost the entire coast of Mijas.

From the area around the marina of Cabopino, which is in Marbella, to the beach of Las Buganvillas, a route awaits, including exclusive landmarks such as the intertidal pools of Mijas, the Torreón de la Cala or some stretches that go along wooden footpaths.

Tuk tuk Guided tours on sustainable vehicles

For decades the image of Mijas Pueblo has been associated with donkey taxis, but a much more sustainable alternative has emerged in recent years - electric tuk tuk vehicles.

Visitors can book a guided tour aboard these interesting vehicles, which will take them to Mijas Pueblo's most special corners. Through the company's website, you can book two types of tours.

Unique panoramas Spectacular viewpoints in Mijas Pueblo

Thanks to its elevated location on the slopes of the Sierra de Mijas, this municipality boasts an extensive network of panoramic viewpoints that are ideal for contemplating the coast.

Among the best known and most accessible is the one next to the emblematic Virgen de la Peña chapel. There is also the one in the Jardines del Muro and the one on the ring road, which shows the town centre at the foot and the backdrop of the sea.

Carromato de Mijas The miniature museum that never goes out of fashion

For decades it was known as the Carromato de Max, although its official name nowadays is Carromato de Mijas. It is an original miniature museum that leaves no visitor indifferent.

In the former wagon of its first owner, you can see almost implausible pieces, such as a naval battle on a pinhead or a replica of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper on a grain of rice. Among the extravagances left on display there are even stuffed fleas in costume.

Pastorals in midsummer The 'Zambombás al Fresquito' will be on 23 August

Once again, Mijas Pueblo will be celebrating an event linked to Christmas in the middle of summer - the 'Zambombás al Fresquito', which for almost five years has been taking place every penultimate Saturday in August in the old town of Mijas.

On 23 August, you can hear the 'pastorales' (traditional music groups) singing Christmas carols at the Plaza de los Siete Caños.