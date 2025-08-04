Seven things not to miss on a visit to Fuengirola this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 4 August 2025, 18:42 Share

It is, curiously enough, one of the smallest municipalities in the province of Malaga, but it is not without its attractions, especially if you visit it in summer. Fuengirola, which is focused on the sea and its beaches, also has many other attractions that include fun and leisure activities for the whole family.

Beaches Eight kilometres of exceptional coastline

Fuengirola's coastline is one of the most renowned on the Costa del Sol in Spain's Andalucía region. This can be seen when one takes a stroll on one of its seven beaches. Among the best known are those of Carvajal, Los Boliches, San Francisco or Egido.

In total, there is a total of eight kilometres of coastline with excellent facilities for quality tourism. In addition to these beaches, there is also the wide Rey de España promenade, an open window onto the Mediterranean that is well worth enjoying on foot at any time of year.

Marina Fun, leisure and gastronomy in a seafaring area

The most traditional and the most modern side of Fuengirola come together in this port area. At night, it is an ideal place to have dinner or a drink thanks to the different bars and restaurants that can be found inside and around it.

There are many options for enjoying the gastronomy, such as restaurants serving traditional seafood cuisine - there is an important fish market there - and other more exotic ones. In addition to spectacular fishing and recreational boats, there are various sea-related activities on offer, from small cruises along the coastline to dolphin-watching trips out to sea. There are also water sports.

Sohail Castle The fortress that watches over the Costa del Sol

A visit to Sohail castle is a must if you go to Fuengirola in summer, not only because it is a historical site but also because it is one of the best viewpoints on the Costa del Sol. Although it was originally built by the Romans, its structure corresponds to that designed in the time of the caliphs, which was partly remodelled by the Almoravids in the 12th century. Its most notable changes occurred after 1485, when the site was taken by Christian troops, who added and removed various architectural elements.

Bioparc Rainforests in the centre of Fuengirola

Bioparc is one of the most important tourist attractions in Fuengirola and, come summer, it adapts to the weather with proposals especially designed for hot days. On one hand, Bioparc remains open until 11pm every day until 31 August. On the other, it offers activities such as meet-the-keeper sessions and African dance. And, as always, visitors can see the wildlife that inhabits this animal park in Fuengirola..

Sould Park Attractions for the little ones

Under the Sould Park brand, in Fuengirola one can find two alternatives for children to have a great time with different attractions. In the marina of Fuengirola, there is a large park, while in the Miramar shopping centre, there are also some smaller attractions that are ideal for summer visitors.

Marenostrum A music festival with a decade of history

Leiva, Pastora Soler, Bonnie Tyler, Sebastián Yatra and María Peláe are some of the big names who will be performing at Marenostrum for the rest of the summer, a festival that has established itself as one of the best summer music events in the country after a decade of existence.

The variety of bands and guest artists, the privileged setting at the foot of the Sohail castle and the well thought out organisation make it a safe bet to enjoy music this summer.

Bocata Fest 29 and 30 August at Sohail Castle

The first edition of the Bocata Fest gastronomic festival, which revolves around "signature sandwiches, street food and refined fun", is scheduled to take place in the last days of August, according to the organisers. It will take place in Fuengirola and seven renowned chefs will participate with creative proposals designed to captivate lovers of good sandwiches.

Chefs Diego Gallegos, Diego René, Reyna Traverso, Daniel García Peinado, Mariano Rodríguez, Daniela Romero, and Mario Céspedes will present exclusive creations full of flavour, technique and imagination. In addition, the event will feature live music.