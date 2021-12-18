New secondary school in Mijas closer to becoming reality The cornerstone was laid during a ceremony on Friday in Las Lagunas attended by the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno

Mijas town hall laid the cornerstone of the new Institute of Secondary Education (IES) in Las Lagunas on Friday, during a ceremony that was attended by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

The laying of the first stone of the new school, which will be the seventh in the municipality, was overseen by Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, councillor for Education and Sport, Javier Imbroda, together with the delegate of the Malaga city hall, Patricia Navarro and members of the parents and students’ association, AMPAS.

Located next to the Indira Gandhi Centre for Infant and Primary Education (CEIP), the new education facility will be constructed on a 7.358m2 plot of land and will comprise of 24 multipurpose classrooms. The school will also have classrooms adapted for children with special needs.

It is expected that the new school, which will offer 720 educational places, will be completed in 18 months with an investment of 5.5 million euros.

“Mijas is one of the municipalities in which we have invested the most in educational infrastructures in Malaga. Specifically, 20 million euros have been allocated to educational infrastructures to this town, of which, 17 projects are already underway,” the president of the regional government said.

Once completed, the facility will allow students who are currently in the IES Las Lagunas – located in the CEIP Indira Gandhi – to move to the new facility.

“Mijas has grown exponentially in the last decade and that in terms of educational infrastructure requires a greater effort on the part of all. Together we have to make this new school a reality. I am convinced that with the work and institutional loyalty that this council has always had with the Junta de Andalucía, regardless of who is in government, we will achieve it,” the mayor declared.