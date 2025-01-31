Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Search on for a missing 14-year-old girl in Mijas Costa
She was last seen on Saturday, 25 January, when she was wearing a black jumpsuit and a jacket of the same colour

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:13

A new alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing five days ago in Mijas Costa. Her name is Melania Acosta Ramírez and, according to sources, everything points to the possibility that she run away from home.

The SOS missing person association has distributed a poster with the image of the minor in case anyone has information about her whereabouts. The girl is 1.50 m tall, slim and has black eyes and hair.

She was last seen on Saturday, 25 January, when she was wearing a black jumpsuit and a jacket of the same colour. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the emergency service on 112.

The SOS association can also be contacted on 649952957 or 644712806, as well as at info@sosdesaparecidos.es.

