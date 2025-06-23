San Juan bathing banned on Fuengirola's beaches: fines of up to 1,500 euros for those who do not comply The rough sea forecast for the next few hours has led to the hoisting of the red flag; the town's by-laws include penalties for those who do not respect this warning

Fuengirola Town Hall has decided to raise the red flag on all the beaches of the municipality during the afternoon and evening of this Monday, the celebration of San Juan, due to the weather forecast, as strong swell and undertow currents are expected. Thus, as announced by the town hall on social media, bathing is prohibited. On the night of San Juan in Spain it is traditional for people to go into the sea at midnight.

This prohibition is especially significant in Fuengirola, as this is one of the few municipalities in the province that modified the beach by-law a few months ago to include sanctions for those who do not respect red flag warnings, thus responding to a historical demand from lifeguards.

This means that at present, bathing with a red flag in the municipality is a very serious offence, which carries a financial penalty of between 750 euros and 1,500 euros, according to the by-law.

"Bathing with a red flag on the beach is prohibited and subject to sanction. Bathing in these circumstances endangers both the lives of bathers and the lifeguards," states the warning issued by the town hall on social media.

"Individual responsibility and compliance with the regulations is essential. Enjoy San Juan without exposing yourself to completely unnecessary risk," concludes the warning.

Two rescues this morning

The Fuengirola Lifeguard and Rescue Service, in collaboration with the Local Police, had to rescue two people early on Monday morning who got into difficulty next to the Madrid Playa beach bar, just before the start of the daily service.

The victims, members of the same family from Norway, were treated at the scene by the lifeguards and the emergency medical services and later transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital.