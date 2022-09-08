Fuengirola gets ready for long-awaited return of its traditional pilgrimage This typical Andalusian gathering will pay homage to the Virgin of the Rosary, the patron of the Costa del Sol town

Pilgrims on route to the Parque El Esparragal during the romeria in 2019. / SUR

Fuengirola is gearing up for the long-awaited return of the romeria in honour of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, one of the most traditional pilgrimages in the province of Malaga, which will take place on Sunday 2 October.

This typical Andalusian gathering pays homage to the Virgin of the Rosary, the patron of Fuengirola, and hundreds of people from all over the municipality turn out for a day of worship and celebration.

The festivities will begin at the Nuestra del Rosario parish church, when a mass will be held in her honour at 9.30am, after which, the procession will set off on its three-hour journey to the Parque El Esparragal in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas.

The procession is accompanied by hundreds of devout pilgrims on foot, horseback or in the colourful carts and floats decorated for the occasion.

Upon arrival at the park, the worshipers will hold another prayer service in honour of the iconic image, before enjoying an afternoon of singing, dancing and gastronomy in the various casetas and marquees that are erected especially for the celebrations.

There will also be two concerts (6pm and 8pm) by local flamenco fusion singers Fran Alba and Carlos Bravo.

The town hall has stressed that the lighting of barbecues or fires is strictly forbidden.