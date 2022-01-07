Road works in Los Pacos to commence on Monday The renovation of Calle Badajoz will cost more than 380,000 euros and will result in the road being closed to traffic for a period of 75 days

Calle Badajoz in the Los Pacos district of Fuengirola will undergo renovation work from Monday. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the remodelling works in Calle Badajoz in the Los Pacos district of the town will commence on Monday 10 January and will result in the street being closed to traffic for a period of 75 days.

The closure of the street will affect the traffic flow in the adjacent streets (Calle Estornino, Tordo, Milano, Rafael Alberti, Aliaria, Álora and Colmenar), which will allow two-way traffic during the process.

In order to facilitate the parking of residents' vehicles, the council will open an extra parking area in Calle Aliaria.

The work will include the replacement of all underground infrastructures, the resurfacing of the road and the widening of the pavement to enable safe access for people with mobility restrictions.

The project will also include the installation of new street lighting, underground rubbish containers and the planting of trees.

The work, which will cost 386,421 euros, will be financed by the provincial government and Fuengirola town hall.

With a total investment of more than three million euros, the work is part of the council’s renovation project, which has so far included the remodelling of streets in the San José district.