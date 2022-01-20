Road safety park for youngsters to open in Mijas The park will have miniature roads, junctions and roundabouts and will be designed to be a family-friendly environment for children to learn about basic road safety while gaining confidence

Mijas town hall has launched an innovative project aimed at teaching young children the protocols of road traffic safety.

The initiative involves the construction of a 'road safety park', a space that will be based on similar initiatives in other parts of Spain and Europe. The park will have miniature roads, junctions, roundabouts, working traffic lights and road signs, and will be designed to be a family-friendly, fun environment for children to learn about basic road safety while gaining confidence. The children will have the use of a selection scooters and bicycles available in the enclosed park, which is due to open next month.

The park, which has an investment of more than 730,000 euros, will be located on a 2,700 square metre plot of land in the Plaza Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente in the Las Lagunas district.

Councillor for Infrastructure and Works, José Carlos Martín, who was present at the launch of the project earlier this week, said, “The new road safety park, which has a double objective, will be ready by the end of February. It will include a recreational area that carries the added value of being an adapted space so that children can learn the rules of road safety from an early age.”