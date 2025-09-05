Fuengirola restaurant is target of two attempted burglaries in just four days

Irene Quirante Fuengirola Friday, 5 September 2025, 09:52 Share

The El Camarote restaurant in Fuengirola, located in Calle Casares, has reported two burglary attempts on the premises in just four days, during which, the window was smashed, the shutter forced and the lock broken."On top of the fact that we can't provide a service, we have to be there to guard it. We are going to have to sleep inside for fear that the thieves will return," the owner, Irma Cabañas, explained to SUR.

The first attempted burglary happened in the early hours of Friday 29 August. The owner of the business found out at six in the morning, when she received a call alerting her that one of the windows of the premises was smashed. "They probably didn't go in for fear that the alarm would go off and they fled," she said.

The woman reported the incidents to the National Police, after which, a team from the forensics department arrived at the restaurant to collect and preserve physical evidence from the crime scene. Apparently, that same night, a nearby café was also burgled: the slot machines were smashed and some money was taken from the cash register.

The second scare happened in the early hours of Tuesday, when the owner was alerted at around 5.20am after the alarm went off. This time, the perpetrators smashed a shutter while forcing it open and also damaged the lock. Although they did not manage to steal anything from inside the restaurant, the damage prevented the business from opening on Tuesday, despite already having bookings scheduled.

According to the owner, although the business has insurance, the main problem at the moment is the time it will take to repair the damage, along with the fear that the saying “third time lucky” might come true in the worst sense. "That is more disturbing than the actual burglary itself; my sister has to be there in the afternoon and my husband at night because otherwise, we're done for," she said.

The crimes are being investigated by the National Police, who are trying to identify the alleged perpetrators.