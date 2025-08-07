Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on the new car park is due to finish at end of October.
Registration opens for spaces in new Mijas car park: these are the requirements

People can now submit their applications if they interested in renting one of the 176 spaces in the Los Santos facility, which is due to open at the end of October

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 16:50

Mijas town hall has announced that the application period is now open for 176 of the parking spaces available in the new Los Santos car park. Those interested in renting a space must submit their applications before the deadline, which is set for mid-October.

Councillor Juan José Torres explained that work on the facility is expected to be completed by the end of October, provided everything goes according to plan. For this reason, the council considered it appropriate to open the application process for prospective subscribers in advance. The fee will be 50 euros per month.

To be eligible, applicants must be over 18 years of age, own a light vehicle registered in the town, be up to date with the local road tax (IVTM) and have valid insurance. Priority will be given to residents living within a 400-metre radius of the car park. The councillor explained that if there are more applicants than available spaces, a public draw will be held to allocate them.

The remaining parking spaces will operate on a rotating basis: the first hour will be free, and from then, the cost will be one euro per hour.

