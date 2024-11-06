Filming for Amazon blockbuster series Red Queen turns Costa del Sol into a crime scene again

Francisco Griñán Fuengirola Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 09:53

The original novel by Juan Gómez-Jurado led the way as to location. Then the script for the series has kept true to the storyline of murder, drug trafficking and money laundering such that Marbella and the Costa del Sol have become the favoured destinations for shooting such scripts and spending money. So, this is where the lead character Antonia Scott, the person with the highest IQ in the world (242), and her guardian angel, Inspector Jon Gutiérrez, set out on Monday this week to solve a case that starts with a corpse found in the Manzanares river in Madrid.

More precisely it is the leading actors that have shown up in Fuengirola. Vicky Luengo (of Riot Police and The Room Next Door fame) and Hovik Keuchkerian (House of Paper) came to this seaside town to play their respective characters in the filming of the second season of Red Queen: Black Wolf, the great franchise of Amazon's subsidiary in Spain which, after becoming the most watched series in its first season, yesterday launched the shooting of this sequel in Malaga province, where the cameras for this production will remain for the next few weeks.

Ñito Salas

The Rey de España promenade, near Carvajal, was the scene where the action was to be filmed on Monday. There were many onlookers, customers at the beach bars and pedestrians dressed in shorts for what was a warm start to the week and they did not miss a thing as the scene was set for Keuchkerian to make his entrance. The actor is a busy man, as he confessed a few weeks ago, because he agreed to be a part of the American blockbuster The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is also being filmed in Spain to coincide with the filming of this sequel Black Wolf. Wearing his trademark blue suit and braces as police detective Jon Gutiérrez, the actor entered the scene driving a top-of-the-range Audi, which he got out of after parking it on the pavement. That would have been a sure-fire ticket for anyone else, except this is the world of film where they are known to have a licence to park anywhere.

Vicky Luengo herself could also be seen looking inside the car, already in character as the charismatic Antonia Scott for this saga created by Gómez-Jurado. The author has published this Tuesday the eighth novel in the Red Queen's 'universe' of stories. It is also the last instalment in the saga: 'Todo Muere' (Everything Dies). If Amazon wants to, and if the audiences back it up, we clearly have a few more series to come. For now what we have is this second season that began filming in Madrid three weeks ago and that, once again, has the visual signature of director Koldo Serra (of Guernica fame), who was also on set yesterday.

From novel to screen

Numerous extras strolling along the seafront boulevard completed the scenes filmed in Fuengirola. The series also features Marbella and Malaga city, which are the locations that appear most often in the novel. Thus, Malaga port and much of its commercial activity will also have its moment of prominence in this sequel with the search for a container in the "forest of steel" that are the docks handling freight. A busy shopping centre in Marbella will be the scene of a shooting that results in death, which is only the beginning of a thread that the intelligent Antonia and the diligent Jon must pull and then untangle to solve these crimes.

Along with the main characters, the casting company Temps has selected the cast that will be appearing on the screen of Red Queen: Black Wolf over the next few weeks, including some very specific profiles for this plot, such as extras who are experts at handling a tray to be waiting staff and athletic-looking people to play police officers, as well as burly actors with Nordic, Russian or Eastern European features. Produced by Dopamine and Focus, the series won the rights to continue on Amazon after it became the most watched premiere of an original Spanish piece of fiction on the streaming platform in Spain. It also entered the list of the 10 most watched titles in more than 120 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Mexico and Australia, according to data from the American multinational itself.

The filming of the adaptation of the best-seller Red Queen: Black Wolf is the sixth production to be filmed this autumn in Malaga province. The list is as follows:

- Another Amazon miniseries The Girlfriend, directed by and starring Robin Wright (House of Cards), which was also filmed in Malaga port and Marbella

- A couple of Netflix titles: the Netflix romantic comedy Mango, filmed in Vélez-Malaga, and the Agatha Christie mystery series Seven Dials, filmed in Ronda and starring Iain Glenn (Game of Thrones)

- The comedy 'Vírgenes', directed by Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo from Malaga and set in Torremolinos in the late '60s

- And a new Movistar series filmed in the Axarquía.

All of these will be on screen next year.