Red flag raised on Fuengirola beach due to sewage system failure

The red flag is hoisted in an area of 300 metres on both sides of the mouth of the river in Fuengirola.

José Carlos García Fuengirola Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 11:46

Fuengirola town hall has raised the red 'no bathing' flag in the beach areas located in the vicinity of the mouth of the river as a preventive measure in view of the "incident" that has occurred at the Cerro del Águila wastewater treatment plant (EDAR), which has "inevitably" caused the main pumping system to stop, according to the public company Acosol.

The measure affects an area of 300 metres on each side of the mouth of the river in Fuengirola and will remain in place until Acosol has completed the necessary repair work, according to town hall sources, who have stated that it is "a preventive measure" and that there have been "no incidents".

The company said that it is carrying out the necessary works so that the repair of the EDAR can be completed "as soon as possible", but while this is happening, Acosol's technicians advised the council to raise the red flag.

Fuengirola town hall said it is grateful for the "cooperation and understanding" shown by the users of these beaches, as well as for the compliance with this "exceptional and temporary" restriction.