Reconstruction of Mijas coastal path begins after November storms The affected parts of the path have been closed to the public in order to be dismantled and completely rebuilt. The works have an approximate budget of 280,000 euros and an execution period of three months

Parts of the walkway were destroyed by strong winds and five-metre-high waves that hit the coast in November. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced that the repair works to the three sections of the coastal path affected by last November’s storms will begin next week.

The work will be carried out in the areas of Doña Lola, the Océano Beach and Calahonda Beach, all of which suffered severe damage to the foundations of the wooden footpath and the railings. Parts of the walkway in these areas was totally destroyed by the strong winds and five-metre-high waves that battered the coastal areas during a storm that caused more serious damage than previous episodes of rough weather.

The affected parts of the path have been closed to the public in order to be dismantled and completely rebuilt. In the case of the section in Doña Lola, one of the worst affected areas, the glass railings, the cantilevered platform and retaining wall will also have to be replaced. A breakwater will be installed to minimise further damage by future storms.

The works have an approximate budget of 280,000 euros and an execution period of three months.

Councillor for Beaches and Infrastructure, José Carlos Martín, said the town hall is "hoping" to have the pathway reopened in time for Easter.

"The last storm hit our coast hard and has left considerable damage. Although these works are not of great magnitude, we ask for patience, as this could cause delays in traffic flow in the area once the work has begun,” the councillor explained.