Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Margarita Del Cid with councillors from her governing team. SUR
Protest

Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos

It came about as the result of a proposal by the Junta de Andalucía's public health system to move the service to the Hospital Marítimo

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:39

Dozens of people, (between 300 and 600 according to the organisers and barely a hundred "at the peak", according to police), gathered in Torremolinos to demand that emergency department be kept open at the San Miguel health centre in the El Calvario district of the town.

The protest was the result of a proposal by the Junta de Andalucía's regional government public health system to move the service to the Hospital Marítimo.

Mayor, Margarita del Cid appeared at a press conference alongside councillors from her governing team to reassure: "This new project, which finally means dignifying primary emergency care in Torremolinos, does not involve closing the emergency department at the San Miguel health centre. This service will continue operating normally for the peace of mind of the residents of El Calvario neighborhood." "The emergency care consultation rooms will increase from 6 to 13 throughout the town," she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  5. 5 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  6. 6 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  7. 7 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  8. 8 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  9. 9 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter
  10. 10 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos

Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos