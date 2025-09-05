Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:39 Share

Dozens of people, (between 300 and 600 according to the organisers and barely a hundred "at the peak", according to police), gathered in Torremolinos to demand that emergency department be kept open at the San Miguel health centre in the El Calvario district of the town.

The protest was the result of a proposal by the Junta de Andalucía's regional government public health system to move the service to the Hospital Marítimo.

Mayor, Margarita del Cid appeared at a press conference alongside councillors from her governing team to reassure: "This new project, which finally means dignifying primary emergency care in Torremolinos, does not involve closing the emergency department at the San Miguel health centre. This service will continue operating normally for the peace of mind of the residents of El Calvario neighborhood." "The emergency care consultation rooms will increase from 6 to 13 throughout the town," she added.