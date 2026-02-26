Project for the advanced diagnostic healthcare centre in Mijas is 'progressing well' The town's mayor, Ana Mata, explained that this new health centre will improve care for residents of Mijas by providing an integrated system of primary care, specialist consultations, diagnostic tests and treatments all in one place

Tony Bryant Thursday, 26 February 2026, 14:44 Share

A total of eight companies are competing to carry out the construction project of the new advanced diagnostic healthcare centre in Mijas.

The centre will occupy a municipally owned plot in Las Lagunas and will have a constructed area of 12,365 square metres and a budget of 625,000.

Once the deadline for submitting bids has passed, the infrastructure department and the tender committee will review the various proposals before awarding the contract, in compliance with the administrative procedures and deadlines required by law.

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata said: “The Mijas healthcare centre is progressing well and soon we will be able to see what the building will look like, its main features, the exterior design details and the interior layout.”

Mata explained that this new health centre will improve care for residents of Mijas by providing an integrated system of primary care, specialist consultations, diagnostic tests and treatments all in one place.

Specialities such as cardiology, paediatrics, gynaecology, speech therapy and major and minor outpatient surgery, among others, will be offered at this centre, which will also have midwives and 24-hour emergency services.

Mata said that treatments will be faster and discharge processes can also be shortened, as access to diagnostics and treatment will take place at a single centre on the same day.