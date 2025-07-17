Man jailed for four thefts from inside vehicles parked on street in Mijas

SUR Malaga Thursday, 17 July 2025, 16:01 Compartir

A man has been jailed without bail after the Guardia Civil arrested him for four thefts from inside vehicles in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation began after the police received four complaints from people who reported that someone had broken into their cars, while they were parked on the street.

The perpetrator used crowbars to gain access to the vehicles' interior and steal any valuable items he found inside. Given his actions and long criminal record for similar offences, a Malaga magistrate's court ordered his immediate imprisonment.