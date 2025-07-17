Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Man jailed for four thefts from inside vehicles parked on street in Mijas

The individual broke door locks and smashed windows, using a crowbar to gain access

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 16:01

A man has been jailed without bail after the Guardia Civil arrested him for four thefts from inside vehicles in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation began after the police received four complaints from people who reported that someone had broken into their cars, while they were parked on the street.

The perpetrator used crowbars to gain access to the vehicles' interior and steal any valuable items he found inside. Given his actions and long criminal record for similar offences, a Malaga magistrate's court ordered his immediate imprisonment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  3. 3 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  4. 4 Spanish summer for the French president
  5. 5 Police investigate reason for bar brawl in Malaga village that was captured on video
  6. 6 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  7. 7 Tropical fruit company in Malaga province puts 500 jobs up for grabs: this is how to apply
  8. 8 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  9. 9 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves
  10. 10 Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man jailed for four thefts from inside vehicles parked on street in Mijas

Man jailed for four thefts from inside vehicles parked on street in Mijas