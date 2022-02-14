Potholes on the A-7 between Fuengirola and Marbella to be repaired Work will be undertaken at night to minimise the impact to traffic in and around Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella

Potholes on the section of the A-7 that runs between Fuengirola and Marbella will be repaired. The 28 kilometre stretch of road carries more than 70,000 vehicles per day and is one of the busiest roads in Malaga.

The repairs, which have been planned for a decade, have been confirmed by the Ministry of Transport at a cost of 6.16 million euros. The work will be carried out by Elsamex Management of Infrastructures and Matías Arrom Bibiloni.

Given the high level of traffic on the road, together with the series of exits to nearby towns, most of the work be undertaken at night in order to minimise the impact on traffic in and around Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

The work consists of the rehabilitation and reinforcement of the surface along the entire width of the main roads and roundabouts, hard shoulders, bus stops and crossings, acceleration and deceleration lanes. Where the road is at its worst, the intermediate layer of the road surface will be milled and road markings repainted.

The money for the work comes from the conservation and maintenance programme of the State Road Network, in which 34.8 million euros have been invested since June 2018 for the province of Malaga.

The Ministry of Transport is also contracting renovation works in the San Pedro Alcántara and the Churriana areas. The budget for this work is 4.7 million euros.