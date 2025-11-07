Police race to aid of dehydrated elderly expat lying stricken on floor in his Fuengirola home

Europe Press Malaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:08 Share

The National Police have rescued an 88-year-old man of Swedish origin who was found dehydrated and motionless on his bathroom floor in Fuengirola. The man, who lives alone, was taken to hospital, where he is currently recovering.

It was the resident caretaker who called the police and reported the stench that was coming from the elderly man's flat. The neighbours said that they had not seen him come out for a week.

Alerted by the seriousness of the situation and after some preliminary enquiries, two patrols from the Local Public went to the address. They managed to gain access to the flat thanks to a next-door neighbour who let them enter his home.

When the officers entered the elderly man's flat through the kitchen window, they found him on the bathroom floor, barely able to speak. He is now safely recovering in hospital.