Police investigate possible settling of scores shooting after Mijas man found dead The victim, a middle-aged man, had been shot in the head and his rental car had been set alight

The Pago del Humo area, in Chiclana (Cadiz province), where the body was found.

Malaga police are investigating after the body of a missing Mijas man was found in Chiclana de la Frontera, in neighbouring Cadiz province. The victim, a middle-aged man, had been shot in the head and a few metres away his car was engulfed in flames. Officers are working on the theory it was a settling of scores killing.

The man, of North African origin and with links to the Netherlands, apparently travelled in a rental car to Chiclana between 14 and 15 January – the day his body was found.

The body was a few metres from the car, which was set on fire in a clear attempt to destroy evidence.

A woman walking her dog in the Pago del Humo area found the victim's body on Saturday, 15 January, and notified the emergency services.

When they identified the deceased, the investigators discovered that his disappearance had been reported by a person close to him at the National Police station in Fuengirola.

Now, the investigation is focused on possible enemies of the victim as officers try to reconstruct the last days of his life and find out why he went to Cádiz day in the hope that this clue could lead to the perpetrators of the crime.