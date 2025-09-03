Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Cala boulevard. SUR
112 incident

Pair arrested for assaulting several officers during routine police check in La Cala de Mijas

After stopping his vehicle, the driver apparently refused to take a drugs test before he and the passenger allegedly became aggressive

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 18:10

Two people were arrested on 26 August in La Cala de Mijas after allegedly assaulting several police officers at a routine checkpoint.

The officers spotted a motorist who was acting suspiciously on Bulevar de la Cala in the early hours of the morning.

The police intercepted the driver and asked to test him for drugs, but he refused to comply. Both the driver and the passenger then allegedly became aggressive towards the police, threatening and even assaulting them on several occasions.

The Local Police officers proceeded to arrest the pair, charging them with the crime of an attack on authorities. The driver was also charged for road safety offence as well. They were transferred into the custody of the Guardia Civil to be brought before the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  2. 2 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  5. 5 Charity padel tournament to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Gibraltar Post Office halts goods mail to United States after Donald Trump issues executive order
  7. 7 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  8. 8 New champions crowned as Fuengirola hosts another successful Spanish beach volleyball championship
  9. 9 Marbella FC complete thrilling comeback to secure opening-day win
  10. 10 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pair arrested for assaulting several officers during routine police check in La Cala de Mijas

Pair arrested for assaulting several officers during routine police check in La Cala de Mijas