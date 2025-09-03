Pair arrested for assaulting several officers during routine police check in La Cala de Mijas

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 18:10 Share

Two people were arrested on 26 August in La Cala de Mijas after allegedly assaulting several police officers at a routine checkpoint.

The officers spotted a motorist who was acting suspiciously on Bulevar de la Cala in the early hours of the morning.

The police intercepted the driver and asked to test him for drugs, but he refused to comply. Both the driver and the passenger then allegedly became aggressive towards the police, threatening and even assaulting them on several occasions.

The Local Police officers proceeded to arrest the pair, charging them with the crime of an attack on authorities. The driver was also charged for road safety offence as well. They were transferred into the custody of the Guardia Civil to be brought before the courts.