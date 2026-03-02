110 kilos of cocaine in sports bags: blow to network as two leaders arrested in Fuengirola

SUR Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:31 Share

Officers from Spain's National Police force, in collaboration with Colombian police authorities, have dismantled a criminal organisation allegedly responsible for receiving 110 kilos of cocaine hidden in sports bags in a shipping container coming from Colombia.

Three people were arrested as they were about to complete the deal at a shopping centre in the Hortaleza district of Madrid, carrying more than 126,000 euros in supermarket bags.

Those responsible for receiving the drugs and the two leaders of the negotiations, who were hiding in an apartment in Fuengirola, were also arrested. The seven detainees were brought before the courts as alleged perpetrators of crimes related to belonging to a criminal organisation and drug-trafficking.

The investigation began in June 2025 as part of ongoing work by the National Police against international drug-trafficking, carried out in conjunction with Colombian police authorities.

Initial inquiries focused on an organisation that had allegedly planned to smuggle a large shipment of cocaine into Spain, concealed in sports backpacks inside legitimate air cargo containers. Investigators identified a shipment from Colombia containing a total of 110 kilograms of cocaine destined for Spain, where it was to be received by members of the network for subsequent distribution both within Spain and in other European countries.

Once the container arrived at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, the criminal network began holding meetings among its members. Police investigations revealed that people from different parts of Europe were travelling to Madrid to coordinate the details of the operation and arrange the introduction of these drugs into Spain.

Division of roles

Officers were aware of the different roles adopted by the members of this organisation, which allowed them to run with an operation on the 19th. Two men were in charge of receiving the drugs and they had travelled to a hotel in the Barajas district of Madrid, where they were immediately arrested.

Three other individuals finalised the logistical details and made the corresponding payments by arranging a meet-up at a shopping centre in the Hortaleza district of Madrid. Thanks to the swift action of the investigators, these men were arrested while attempting to complete the deal, concealing more than 126,000 euros in a supermarket-label plastic bag.

Likewise, in Fuengirola, the two leaders of this network were also arrested. They were in charge of negotiating the exchange of drug shipments. Finally, 110 kilos of cocaine, cash and two high-end vehicles - one of them a rental - were seized. These vehicles were intended for transporting the narcotics. The seven detainees were charged with belonging to a criminal organisation and crimes against endangering public health. Once they appeared before a judge, all were ordered to be immediately remanded in custody.