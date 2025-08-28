Night of blues and boogie returns to Fuengirola's Salón Varietés theatre

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 28 August 2025, 17:51 Share

The Blues Room will return to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Friday 26 September, offering a night of traditional blues music presented by some of the genre's most established bands and musicians from the USA, Finland, Argentina, Spain and the UK. This is the third instalment of this swinging night of blues, which is organised by Paul Stylianou and The Blue Stompers Jump Review, one of Malaga’s most original swing, boogie and jump bands.

This year’s lineup includes renowned blues performers like Richard Ray Farrell, an American vocalist and guitarist who has performed on some of the most coveted stages in the world; Mama Paula, one of the coast’s most respected blues artists; and Iñaki Moreno, a Spanish vocalist and guitarist with more than 20 years' experience on both the Spanish and European blues circuits. They will be joined by other established artists like Tina Bednoff, Mariano Gringaus Urrutia, Claudio Tamer, Ben Bergquist, Federico Alvarez Martin, Javier Martin Aguilar, Angelo Flavio, Olmo Sanchez, and, of course, harmonica maestro Paul Stylianou.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com