New social media pages to share public safety information in Fuengirola

Among the services available on the Facebook and Instagram pages will be severe weather alerts and announcements about traffic diversions

The department of Public Safety of Fuengirola town hall has opened a new social media profile, Fuengirola Segura, on Facebook and Instagram that will offer important information to residents and visitors in the municipality.

The councillor for Public Safety, José Luis Ponce, said that the objective of the new service is to “disseminate information on frequently asked questions”.

The profile will offer information on subjects like personal safety tips, such as preventing heat stroke, and how to act in the case of a fire, along with announcements about traffic diversions, and severe weather alerts issued by the state meteorological agency (Aemet), among other things.

The councillor pointed out that the new pages do not replace the usual channels for the public to report incidents and emergencies that may occur on public roads: these must continue to be reported on 112, 092 or 952 58 09 00.

“Fuengirola Segura is solely an informative platform and it will not work as a receiver of complaints, much less, of emergency situations. We encourage everyone to follow these social media profiles, but to use the relevant telephone numbers whenever the situation requires it,” the councillor said.