New footbridge over A-7 in Fuengirola should put an end to accident blackspot for pedestrians

Fuengirola Friday, 16 August 2024

Fuengirola town hall has completed a project to facilitate pedestrian access to the northern area of the town with the installation of a footbridge over the A-7.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the new infrastructure this week, which consists of two walkways that run parallel and at the same height as the road that leads to Calle Mijas. The mayor said that this project has established “the best solution” for a section of road that did not have proper pavements.

“We have improved the connection of this part of the town, thus ending this accident black spot for pedestrians. It has been a long process due to the necessary discussions with the ministry of transport, but it is going to be a substantial benefit, especially for the residents of La Calerita and La Loma,” Mula said.

The project was put out to public tender in September 2023. It was finally awarded to the company Maracof SL for an amount of 817,590.80 euros (almost 150,000 euros less than initially budgeted) and had an execution period of 164 days.