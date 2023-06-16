National Police arrest 23-year-old man for knife attack on transsexual woman in Fuengirola The victim told police she was approached in the early hours of the morning and abused due to her gender identity

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly attacking a transsexual woman with a knife in Fuengirola.

The 30-year-old victim told investigators that she was approached in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, 14 June, on the seafront promenade by an unknown man, who verbally abused her due to her gender identity and slashed her on the arm with a knife.

On the night of the attack the victim was with a friend, near a taxi rank, when the man started to hurl insults at the transsexual woman. She defended herself and a fight broke out between the two, where the victim was cut on her forearm with a knife.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man. The case will be heard at Fuengirola magistrate's court.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of a hate crime can seek advice through the channels provided by the Ministry of the Interior and, through the 091 number, from the National Police. Reporting hate crimes helps the security forces prevent and avoid the recurrence of such acts.