Municipal working group to launch suicide prevention initiative in Mijas secondary schools Specialist-led talks for students and families to begin after Easter as Mijas reinforces multidisciplinary mental health protocols

The meeting was attended by various councillors, the Local Police, the Afesol association and a psychologist

Tony Bryant Friday, 20 February 2026, 14:02 Share

The Mijas suicide prevention working group has announced a new wave of educational interventions targeting secondary schools across the municipality.

The initiative, confirmed during a multidisciplinary meeting this week, aims to establish robust protocols for early detection and mental health support.

Beginning after Easter, a series of interactive sessions led by mental health specialists will be delivered to students and their families. The goal is to destigmatise the conversation around suicidal behaviour and provide practical tools for intervention.

The working group meeting was attended by various councillors, the Local Police, the Afesol association and a psychologist.

“These interactive talks will be aimed at families, because everyone will have a lot to contribute. If this helps us to detect suicidal behaviour, all the better,” social services councillor María Francisca Alarcón said.

Juan Carlos Cuevas, councillor for police, highlighted the work being carried out by the school liaison officer, which “has become key in this area”. The councillor explained that the Local Police do not only intervene in crisis situations, but also take an active role in prevention, in coordination with educational centres and other municipal departments.

Cuervas said that constant communication between the Local Police, the educational community and municipal resources make it possible to identify risk situations at an earlier stage.

In this regard, he said that prevention - especially within the family and school environments - is the most effective tool for anticipating a problem that, as he pointed out, “we have also experienced here in Mijas”.

Suicide in Spain

Suicide is the leading cause of non-natural death in Spain, with 3,953 deaths recorded in 2024, consolidating a downward trend after the 2022 peak (4,227 cases). Men account for the vast majority of cases (73.4per cent), with those aged over 85 being the highest-risk group. It is estimated that there are 20 attempts for every suicide.

Samaritans in Spain, English service, call freephone 900525100. Suicidal behaviour helpline in Spanish, 024. Fundación Anar helpline for children and teens, 900202010.