Multi-vehicle collision in Mijas following motorway car chase at 200 kilometres per hour

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 09:57

A car chase on the motorway in Mijas on Saturday night, in which the Guardia Civil were involved, ended with a multi-vehicle collision. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured, but the driver of the vehicle being persecuted managed to escape on foot and is currently under investigation.

The incident happened around 9.15pm on 13 December, when a patrol from the Mijas police saw a Mercedes car being driven erratically. The police proceeded to stop it in order to perform a routine check-up. They flashed the beacon lights and activated the siren to indicate to the driver to leave the motorway at the exit towards La Cala de Mijas.

At the last moment, the man behind the wheel of the Mercedes decided to make a turn to go back to the motorway. He started driving fast in order to outrun the Guardia Civil.

According to the sources consulted, he drove carelessly and recklessly, disregarding the lives of other road users. He was carrying out all manner of illegal overtaking and evasive manoeuvres. The operational services centre (COS) alerted other units, which joined the pursuit in an effort to stop him as quickly as possible.

The chase continued for almost 10 kilometres. According to witnesses, the fleeing car was going at 200 kilometres per hour. A patrol car that had joined the operation tried to block its way in the Calahonda area, but all efforts were in vain. In the end, the pursuit ended because the driver crashed into two other cars that were travelling correctly, one of them a private-hire vehicle.

After the accident, the Mercedes driver managed to get out of the car and flee on foot in the direction of the nearby residential area. Witnesses said that he was carrying an object in his hand. He escaped despite the large police deployment.

He not only abandoned the vehicle, but also his companion, who was found semi-conscious in the car. The passenger is a young man of Swedish nationality and North African origin. He was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital and his life is not in danger. The police have detained him until the circumstances are clarified.

The drivers of the other two cars involved in the accident were also injured, Fortunately, no one was in a serious condition, despite the gravity of the accident (as can be observed in the photo). The investigation is still under way and the police are working on identifying and arresting the driver.