Countdown to Fuengirola's famous five-day multicultural fair in 2023 has begun The Feria Internacional de Los Países highlights the different nationalities and cultures that reside in the town, which amounts to around 30 per cent of the population

Fuengirola has begun the countdown to one of the most popular events on its calendar, the Feria Internacional de Los Países, the five-day multicultural fair that will take place from 27 April until 1 May 2023.

The fair, which began in 1994 with just eight participating countries, highlights the different nationalities and cultures that reside in the town, which amounts to around 30 per cent of the population.

In addition to the gastronomy, each caseta offers a series of live music and dance shows based on the cultural traditions of their country.

The town hall has organised a meeting to take place on Thursday 15 December for those interested in managing one of the 33 casetas available. Information is also available on the council’s website (www.fuengirola.es), and interested parties have until Tuesday 20 December to submit their proposals.

The proposals will be selected by a points system based on decoration, the entertainment and activities programme, and gastronomy.

This year’s edition of the fair, which was described by the town hall as the “world epicentre of multiculturalism”, presented 33 nationalities.