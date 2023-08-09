Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
More than twenty bottles of &#039;laughing gas&#039; seized from a group of youths in Mijas

More than twenty bottles of 'laughing gas' seized from a group of youths in Mijas

The Local Police discovered the underage youngsters taking the substance in the middle of the street when they were carrying out a surveillance operation in the Calypso area

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 17:14

Compartir

Mijas Local Police have seized more than twenty bottles of nitrous oxide, popularly known as 'laughing gas', while carrying out surveillance in the Calypso area. The bottles were seized from the group of underage youngsters when they were discovered taking the gas in the street.

So far this year, there have been five incidents of nitrous oxide abuse in which the Local Police have intervened. A police source said: "The sale of this substance for human consumption is considered a crime against public health."

The source added that the use of 'laughing gas' "has become a major concern throughout Europe, as recently reflected by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), becoming a problem in countries such as the United Kingdom, where it is the most consumed drug among young people aged 16 to 24".

The gas has significant adverse effects when administered for long periods or repeatedly, mainly associated with the metabolism of vitamin B12. If ingested in large quantities it can lead to suffocation, and, in extreme cases, death.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja orders closure of popular river beauty spot
  2. 2 Owner of a boat stranded on Costa del Sol beach has three days to remove it
  3. 3 Woman arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications at her home in La Cala de Mijas
  4. 4 UK driving licence holders reminded to exchange their permit before 15 September cut-off
  5. 5 Amber weather warning for temperatures above 44C extended in parts of Malaga province
  6. 6 Axarquía water company publishes times of cuts to supply
  7. 7 Cleanup operation makes progress after oil spill off Gibraltar
  8. 8 Axarquía town gives out free ashtrays in bid to keep beaches clean
  9. 9 Malaga CF coach focused on new recruits despite win in showpiece preseason trophy
  10. 10 Federico Martín Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, has died

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad