More than 30 nationalities to be showcased during Fuengirola's 28th international fair in May

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:52

Representatives from 33 different nations will come together for the Internacional Feria de los Países in Fuengirola from Wednesday 1 until Sunday 5 May. The popular multicultural fair (formerly called the Feria de los Pueblos), now in its 28th year, showcases the cultural and gastronomic traditions of the town’s diverse foreign population.

Among the different activities planned is the colourful parade, which consists of around 1,000 participants dressed in traditional costumes and colours. This year, the parade will begin from the Plaza de España at 11.30am on the first day of the fair, and not on Saturday.

As in previous years, participating countries include Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain and India, while Italy, Lebanon, Senegal and Sweden will make their first appearance this year.

“It is a fair that is already consolidated and is a reference at the provincial, regional and even national level. It is one of the most attractive fairs, not only in the province of Malaga, but in Andalucía,” tourism councillor José Luis Ponce said.

Another change this year will be the location of the security coordination and assistance point, which will be situated in the municipal auditorium and not in the Caseta La Zalea.

“It is a fair that has a large influx of people and therefore the demand for security and health services is great and we have decided to locate it in a space that can accommodate that demand,” Ponce explained.