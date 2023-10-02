Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the half marathon. SUR
More than 600 runners have already signed up for Fuengirola’s half marathon
More than 600 runners have already signed up for Fuengirola’s half marathon

This year’s race, which has attracted a large number of foreign participants, will take place on Sunday 12 November and there will be some route changes to minimise inconvenience to local residents

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 2 October 2023, 13:21

Fuengirola town hall has announced that more than 600 runners have already signed up for the town’s half marathon, which will take place on Sunday 12 November. As in previous years, the race has attracted many foreign participants from countries such as the UK, Poland, Morocco, Canada, Finland, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark and China.

The council also announced that the route of the race, now in its sixth year, has been changed due to sewer works that have begun on the Paseo Marítimo in Torreblanca. Councillor for sport Julio Rodríguez said the changes to the usual itinerary would be “safer and more attractive” for runners. He pointed out that organisers are aware that this race, which also includes a five-kilometre route, causes “inconvenience to residents”, so “a series of measures have been introduced to minimise disruption”.

“This year’s route has been altered due to important works on the Paseo Marítimo. We have followed the same theme as in previous years, such as having a totally flat route that is very attractive for the runners. We have cut out the section as it passes through Torreblanca and Carvajal, which last year was the one that caused the most inconvenience to residents, as it was the most difficult to avoid traffic congestion. Local Police, as far as possible, will try to ensure that traffic can flow freely, while guaranteeing the safety of the runners,” the councillor explained.

Those wishing to participate must register before 5 November on www.dorsalchip.es

