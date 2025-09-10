More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 12:29 Share

More than 100 Lions, fellow guests and friends attended the La Cala de Mijas Lions President’s Dinner last week to help David Kay to celebrate his presidency. Organised by Sandie Tavendale, the “successful” event, which was held at the El Olivo restaurant and included a three-course dinner and live entertainment, raised 1,642 euros.

Kay thanked everyone who supported and sponsored the event “for helping the Lions to help those in need”.

The club is now preparing for this season’s series of events, which include its autumn and Christmas fairs. Those wishing to reserve a stall at these events can do so by phoning 607 879 450, or by calling into the club's charity shop in La Cala de Mijas.