Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
David Kay with his wife Meralyn at the dinner. SUR
Community spirit

More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event

The President's Dinner held at the El Olivio restaurant last week raised more than 1,600 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 12:29

More than 100 Lions, fellow guests and friends attended the La Cala de Mijas Lions President’s Dinner last week to help David Kay to celebrate his presidency. Organised by Sandie Tavendale, the “successful” event, which was held at the El Olivo restaurant and included a three-course dinner and live entertainment, raised 1,642 euros.

Kay thanked everyone who supported and sponsored the event “for helping the Lions to help those in need”.

The club is now preparing for this season’s series of events, which include its autumn and Christmas fairs. Those wishing to reserve a stall at these events can do so by phoning 607 879 450, or by calling into the club's charity shop in La Cala de Mijas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol air show draws the crowds despite the cloud and rain, in photos and video
  2. 2 Young man suffers multiple injuries after horrific roundabout crash on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police manhunt for person who fled scene after high-end car stolen in Belgium was located on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  5. 5 Dream start goes to waste as Malaga CF forced to settle for a draw in Andalusian derby
  6. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  8. 8 Torremolinos launches wide-ranging programme of sports activities in lead up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event

More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event