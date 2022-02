Mi Moana to be in action in Fuengirola The beach clean will start at 10am on Saturday 19 February

Friday, 18 February 2022, 15:07

J. R. Mi Moana are organising a beach clean in Fuengirola on Saturday (19 February). They will be starting at 10am at the T pier next to the harbour. Participants will receive a reusable bag in exchange for rubbish collected. For further information: Facebook: mimoana, Web: www.mimoana.org or Instagram: mimoana.