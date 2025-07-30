Man whose missing father was found dead in Mijas arrested for murder of another relative

A double tragedy struck Mijas on Tuesday, 29 July, as the police reported two bodies had been found in the Costa del Sol town - that of a man who had been reported missing for five days and that of a relative of his. The main suspect in the latter case is one of the missing man's sons.

According to sources, police had been monitoring the Molino de Viento area for several days due to the tension, which has been increasing since 24 July, when Raúl Heredia, 41, went missing. His disappearance was reported by his family through the SOS Desaparecidos and Adonay missing persons platforms.

Zoom Ñito Salas

After an extensive search operation by land, sea and air, the Guardia Civil discovered the missing man's body inside a manhole near the Camino Molino de Viento area. Whether his body showed signs of violence has not been revealed yet, as this will have to be confirmed by the autopsy.

It is believed that, once the discovery of the body was confirmed, one of the deceased's sons went to a house in the same neighbourhood and killed a relative of his. The son claimed that the relative in question was linked to his father's disappearance and death.

The police learned about the murder around 6pm on Tuesday, when witnesses reported having heard at least one shot. Paramedics mobilised to the scene could not save the man's life. They also attended to a woman who had fainted at the scene.

Zoom Ñito Salas

Although the investigation is at a very early stage, the family links between those involved in the two cases indicate past quarrels, the background of which is to be determined.