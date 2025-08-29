Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The scene of the incident.
The scene of the incident. Fuengirola se Queja
112 incident

Minor arrested for assaulting 18-year-old woman with a knife in Fuengirola

The victim, who required stitches in one arm, was taken to hospital. The attacker fled after the incident but she was located by the police shortly afterwards

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:03

A minor has been arrested by the Local Police in Fuengirola as the alleged perpetrator of a knife attack on an 18-year old young woman who was injured and taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, at around 11pm, in Plaza de la Hispanidad in the town. The 112 and 092 emergency service and Local Police call centres received several calls reporting an incident between two girls. On arrival, the officers saw one of them with blood and stab wounds on one of her arms. The alleged aggressor fled, according to the information provided by the Local Police. The injured young woman was taken to hospital where she received stitches to the knife wound.

The officers, after conducting several interviews with witnesses and viewing images from the security cameras in the area, managed to identify the alleged attacker. Shortly afterwards, a Local Police patrol went to her home and located her nearby. After admitting responsibility for the incident, she was arrested and handed over to the National Police.

According to the Local Police, the municipal video surveillance system played an important role in finding the whereabouts and subsequent arrest of the perpetrator of this case.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Community joins forces to raise funds for British and Irish bars destroyed in last weekend's fire in Torremolinos
  2. 2 Spanish Court Rules: Non-EU Property Owners Can Deduct Rental Costs in Spain
  3. 3 This is how much you can earn and how to apply for jobs packing mangoes on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town bids farewell to summer with giant cake for 4,000 people
  5. 5 The curious story of the 18th century ceramic pot bearing the symbol of the three cultures found in Frigiliana
  6. 6 Mijas-based choir and orchestra tunes up for new season
  7. 7 Spanish cancer association to host its summer charity dinner in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Minor arrested for assaulting 18-year-old woman with a knife in Fuengirola