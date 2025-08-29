Minor arrested for assaulting 18-year-old woman with a knife in Fuengirola

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:03 Share

A minor has been arrested by the Local Police in Fuengirola as the alleged perpetrator of a knife attack on an 18-year old young woman who was injured and taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, at around 11pm, in Plaza de la Hispanidad in the town. The 112 and 092 emergency service and Local Police call centres received several calls reporting an incident between two girls. On arrival, the officers saw one of them with blood and stab wounds on one of her arms. The alleged aggressor fled, according to the information provided by the Local Police. The injured young woman was taken to hospital where she received stitches to the knife wound.

The officers, after conducting several interviews with witnesses and viewing images from the security cameras in the area, managed to identify the alleged attacker. Shortly afterwards, a Local Police patrol went to her home and located her nearby. After admitting responsibility for the incident, she was arrested and handed over to the National Police.

According to the Local Police, the municipal video surveillance system played an important role in finding the whereabouts and subsequent arrest of the perpetrator of this case.