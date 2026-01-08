Mijas unveils plans for ‘unique’ multi-million euro sports complex in Las Lagunas The town council will build a large facility on two municipal plots totalling more than 11,300 square metres including an Olympic sized swimming pool

José Carlos García Mijas Thursday, 8 January 2026, 16:39

A new sports and leisure hub featuring an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an underground car park, and a high-tech indoor pavilion is set to transform the Dos Elías area of Mijas.

The project is located on an 11,300-square-metre site between Calle Vicente Aleixandre and Camino de Campanales in Las Lagunas. It aims to provide world-class facilities for both professional athletes and local residents.

The Town Hall has put the design contract out to tender for approximately €145,000. The winning firm will have four-and-a-half months to deliver the final technical plans, meaning the project should be in the hands of the town council by mid-year.

The new infrastructure will have a "unique" indoor sports centre, with "quality" facilities for disciplines such as basketball and handball, which will be equipped with three stands, gymnasium and yoga rooms, as well as changing rooms.

In addition, the project foresees the "aesthetic and environmental improvement of the surroundings", through the provision of green areas, a children's playground, and equipment for other outdoor sports disciplines, including an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 7-a-side football pitch and two paddle tennis courts.

The complex will be completed with the construction of a single-storey underground car park which will be located in the basement and will occupy the entire surface area of the complex and will have the capacity to accommodate approximately 230 vehicles, together with all the necessary facilities for public use.

The facilities will be built on two municipal plots of land totalling more than 11,300 m2.

The project is located on two adjoining plots of land owned by the municipality, which together form a complete city block. One has a surface area of 4,510 square metres and will house the covered pavilion, while the other, measuring 6,826 square metres, will be used for a leisure area where outdoor disciplines will be located, as well as areas of scenic beauty, trees and vegetation. The car park will be located under both plots.